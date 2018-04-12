CWG 2018: Didn't want silver again, says Double Trap gold-winner Shreyasi Singh

Double Trap gold-winner Shreyasi Singh says she was determined here having missed out in 2014



Shreyasi Singh celebrates her victory in the women's Double Trap final at the Belmont Shooting Complex in Brisbane yesterday. Pic/AFP

Shreyasi Singh, 26, produced a stellar performance right when it mattered in rather difficult conditions at the Belmont Shooting Centre yesterday to claim her first major gold medal in a competition as big as this. She went one better than the silver she had four years ago and also the silver she won at the same venue last year while competing in a test event for the ongoing Commonwealth Games.

The Delhi shooter, who has been in the National team for more than eight years, rallied from an eight-point deficit in the final set to get into a tie for the first place with local Australian Emma Cox. The Indian then outduelled her in the shoot-off for Double Trap gold. The bronze medal went to Scotland's Linda Pearson who shot 87 to finish a point ahead of Varsha Vaman, who ended fourth.

Shreyasi hails from a family of politicians and administrators. Her father, Digvijay Singh and grandfather, Kumar Surendra Singh were both President of National Rifle Association of India, while Digvijay Singh, a one-time Union Minister, and his wife, Putul Singh, were also Members of Parliament.

Shreyasi's success in Double Trap was one of the three shooting medals India won yesterday. Shreyasi also became the third Indian woman to win a shooting gold at these Games, following Manu Bhaker's gold in 10m Air Pistol and Heena Sidhu's triumph in 25m Pistol. The fourth shooting gold for India came from Jitu Rai in men's 10m Air Pistol.

Indians on top

India now heads the tally with a total of four gold, two silver and five bronze for a total of 11 medals, while hosts Australia have two gold, three silver and one bronze. Shreyasi, who will have a chance to add another gold from Trap, said: "I wanted to win the gold medal. I didn't want to go back with another silver, I (badly) wanted to win the gold medal."

Competing in her third Commonwealth Games, Shreyasi had failed to get a medal in the 2010 Games held in New Delhi around the same time when her father passed away. Four years later in Glasgow, she was second in Double Trap while Emma was sixth. Also four years ago, Shreyasi was third in Double Trap team at Incheon Asian Games. Last year in Brisbane, she finished second in the 2017 Commonwealth Championships.

Coping pressure

Shreyasi was tied with Scotland's Linda Pearson for the first place after the first set, as both shot 24. In the next set, it was Emma who took over the pole position with a 28, while Shreyasi and Linda shot 25 each. In the third set, Linda stumbled with an 18, while Emma stayed ahead with a comfortable margin with a 27. But into the final set, it was Emma's turn to succumb to pressure and she shot only 18, while Shreyasi's 25 gave her a chance to tie with her and she won the shoot-off. Pearson was third.

Shreyasi, who is coached by Mansher Singh, who has represented India at the Olympics, said: "I'm feeling really well. In 2014, I won the silver and I was really upset that I couldn't win the gold but now, also I was trailing, but when I got the opportunity to fight harder in the shoot off, I was really happy about that and gave it 100

per cent."

Four No. of shooting gold medals India have won at the Gold Coast CWG so far

