CWG 2018: Dipika-Joshna wins silver in women's doubles squash

Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa

Defending champions Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa settled for the silver in women's doubles squash at the 21st Commonwealth Games, after losing to New Zealand's Joelle King and Amanda Landers-Murphy here on Sunday. The Indian duo lost 0-2 (9-11, 8-11) to the Kiwis in the pulsating 22-minute summit clash at the Oxenford Studios here.

Joshna and Dipika, who lifted the gold in Glasgow, failed to match the intensity of their opponents in Sunday's summit clash. After comfortably pocketing the opening game, the New Zealanders continued to dominate in the second as the Indian pair struggled to get back and eventually finish on the losing side.

In the semi-finals on Saturday, Dipika and Joshna outplayed England's Laura Massaro and Sarah-Jane Perry in straight games 2-0 (11-10, 11-5). This was Joshna's first and Dipika's second medal at Gold Coast after winning silver in the mixed doubles with Saurav Ghosal.

