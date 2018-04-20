CWG 2018 gold medallist Manika Batra wants to get fitter

Despite earning accolades for her recent feats in Gold Coast, Manika still feels she has room for improvement, especially on her fitness



Paddler Manika Batra gets a rousing welcome in New Delhi

Till recently an emerging table-tennis star, Manika Batra has turned into an overnight sensation after her impressive run in the just-concluded Commonwealth Games, where she bagged medals in all four events on offer, including an unprecedented gold in the women's singles and team championship.

Despite earning accolades for her recent feats in Gold Coast, Manika still feels she has room for improvement, especially on her fitness. "Well I would need to work more on my fitness as the sport is very fast and it is required to beat the top players. I need to be little more fitter and need to be faster than what I am right now," said Manika, 22, beat triple Olympic medallist Feng Tianwei of Singapore to lead the Indian women's team to a historic gold before beating Singapore's Mengyu Yu in the women's singles semi-finals, on her way to another gold.

