CWG 2018: High jumper Tejaswin Shankar, runner Hima Das impress

Tejaswin Shankar

India's Tejaswin Shankar finished sixth in the men's high jump competition after failing to clear the 2.27m-mark in his three attempts in three jumps. Tejaswin managed 2.18m, 2.21m and 2.24m in his three jumps. The gold went to Australia's Brandon Starc (2.32m), while the silver and bronze went to Jamal Wilson and Django Lovett, who cleared 2.30m with Wilson winning by virtue of clearing the height in fewer attempts.



Hima Das

Earlier in the day, Indian athlete Hima Das failed to secure a medal as she finished sixth in the women's 400m at the ongoing Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. The 18-year-old clocked a personal best time of 51.32 seconds. The gold went to former world champion Amantle Montsho (50.15s), with Anastasia Leroy taking silver with a time of 50.57 seconds and Stephanie McPherson winning bronze with 50.93 seconds.

