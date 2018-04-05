CWG 2018: India defeats Sri Lanka in badminton mixed-team championship

Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikkanth won their respective singles matches, while the pairs of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Ruthvika Gadde, Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, and Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy emerged winners in the Doubles



The star-studded Indian Badminton team on Thursday defeated Sri Lanka in Group A of the mixed team championship, on Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2018. Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikkanth won their respective singles matches, while the pairs of Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Ruthvika Gadde, Satwik Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, and Ashwini Ponnappa and N. Sikki Reddy emerged winners in the Doubles to help India beat Sri Lanka, 5-0.

In Table Tennis as well, India made a winning start by beating Sri Lanka. After paddlers Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee won their the singles fixtures, Pooja Sahasrabudhe and Sutirtha Mukherjee emerged winners in the Doubles. However, in Women's Hockey, India made a dismal start.

The team went down 2-3 to Wales, after trailing for most of the Group A clash. Meanwhile, Weightlifter P Gururaja knocked off India's medal tally, winning silver, in the 56kg category.

