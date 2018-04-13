CWG 2018: India enter men's 4x400m relay final

The Indians clocked 3 minutes and 04.05 seconds to finish second in Heat 2



India Men's 4X400m Relay team members Amoj Jacob, Arokia Rajiv, Muhammed Anas Yahiya and Jeevan Karekoppa Suresh after qualification during the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast. Pic/AFP

The Indian quartet of Jeevan Suresh, Jacob Amoj, Muhammed Anas and Rajiv Arokia entered the final of the men's 4x400 metre relay at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Friday. The Indians clocked 3 minutes and 04.05 seconds to finish second in Heat 2.

Sprint powerhouse Jamaica finished first in Heat 2 with a time of 3:03.97. The Bahamas also qualified from Heat 2, taking the third spot with 3:04.62. Botswana registered their season's best time of 3:05.01 to take the top spot in Heat 1.

Kenya (3:13.52) and Fiji (3:19.19) were the others to qualify from that group. The Indians are the reigning Asian champions, having won the title at the continental meet in Bhubaneshwar last year, and are among the favourites for a podium finish.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever