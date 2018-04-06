CWG 2018: Indian boxer Manoj Kumar advances to pre-quarters

Veteran Manoj Kumar (69kg) was the lone boxer in action yesterday and the 2010 CWG gold-medallist hammered Nigeria's Osita Umeh to move into the pre-quarterfinals. The former Asian medallist won on a unanimous decision



Veteran Manoj Kumar (69kg) was the lone boxer in action yesterday and the 2010 CWG gold-medallist hammered Nigeria's Osita Umeh to move into the pre-quarterfinals. The former Asian medallist won on a unanimous decision.

On the squash court, Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinnappa, who would be defending their women's doubles gold medal, made winning starts in their singles competitions.

While Pallikal got the better of Trinidad and Tobago's Charlotte Knaggs, Chinnappa sailed past Papua and New Guinea Lynette Vai.

But Saurav Ghosal's shock 2-3 defeat to Jamaica's Chris Binnie came as a massive shocker even though Harinder Pal Sandhu and Vikram Malhotra won their respective opening matches.

"It's hard because this is the biggest thing for us squash players and I planned a lot over the last year and put in a lot of hard work. Obviously it hasn't worked out and it's something I have to live with for the rest of my life," the dejected world No.13 Ghosal said after the loss.

"It wasn't the best match to play from the first point. It was not the way I was taught to play squash. I guess you have to find a way whatever circumstances you are in, but I couldn't find that way to win," he added.

The table tennis players got past their initial hurdles rather easily with the women's team defeating Sri Lanka 3-0. The men's team blanked Trinidad and Tobago 3-0 before beating Northern Ireland by a similar margin.

