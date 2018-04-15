CWG 2018: Indian hockey contingent return empty-handed

England avenged their 3-4 loss to India in the group stage as Sam Ward (7th minute, 43rd minute) struck twice for the winners while Varun Kumar (27th) was the lone goal scorer for India



Indian men's hockey team finished a disappointing fourth at the Commonwealth Games as it struggled to breach a stout England defence to lose the bronze medal match 1-2 here on Saturday.

England avenged their 3-4 loss to India in the group stage as Sam Ward (7th minute, 43rd minute) struck twice for the winners while Varun Kumar (27th) was the lone goal scorer for India. India had won silver medals in the previous two editions. Indian women's team too suffered a humiliating 0-6 defeat in the bronze medal match against England to finish fourth.

