CWG 2018: Indian mixed doubles shuttlers enter quarters

Indian badminton mixed doubles pairs of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwik Rankireddy, and N.Sikki Reddy and Pranaav Chopra advanced to the quarter-finals at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Thursday



Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. Pic/PTI

Indian badminton mixed doubles pairs of Ashwini Ponnappa and Satwik Rankireddy, and N.Sikki Reddy and Pranaav Chopra advanced to the quarter-finals at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Thursday. Ashwini and Satwik took just 25 minutes to thrash Canadian duo of Kristen Tsai and Nyl Yakura 21-10, 21-7 in their round of 16 encounter at the Carrara Sports Arena here.

In the quarter-finals, they will be up against the winner between Malaysia's Goh Soon Huat and Lai Shevon Jemie and Ghana's Emmanuel Donkor and Stella Amasah. Likewise in another round of 16 tie, Sikki and Pranaav edged past Singaporean pair of Danny Bawa Chrisnanta and Jia Ying Crystal Wong 21-19, 21-13 in 34 minutes. Sikki and Pranaav will next take on Malaysian pair of Chan Peng Soon and Goh Liu Ying for a place in the semi-finals.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever