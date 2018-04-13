CWG 2018: Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia wins gold

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia won gold in the men's freestyle 65-kilogram category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) on Friday



Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia won gold in the men's freestyle 65-kilogram category at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Friday. Bajrang needed only around two minutes to overpower Kane Charig of Wales by technical superiority.'

Later, Mausam Khatri had to be satisfied with silver in the men's 97-kilogram freestyle category. Khatri lost to reigning African champion Marcus Erasmus of South Africa by technical superiority. Khatri was trailing 2-12 when the officials awarded the bout to the South African.

