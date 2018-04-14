CWG 2018: Kidambi Srikanth enters badminton men's singles final

In Sunday's final, Srikanth will take on the winner of the second semi-final between his compatriot H.S. Prannoy and Malaysian great Lee Chong Wei



Kidambi Srikanth. Pic/PTI

World No.1 Kidambi Srikanth registered a 21-10, 21-17 straight games victory over England's Rajiv Ouseph to storm into the final of badminton men's singles competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Saturday.

After comfortably pocketing the first game in mere 12 minutes, the top-seeded Indian breezed away with a 11-8 lead midway into the second game. After the breather, Rajiv somewhat managed to pull things back but the Indian was in no mood to take the match to the decider and brought his A game into play to close the contest within 19 minutes.

