CWG 2018: Korey Jarvis did not taste like tandoori chicken, says Sumit Malik

Bushy-bearded Canadian Korey Jarvis accused Sumit of biting him during their round-robin bout



Sumit Malik

Indian wrestler Sumit Malik won Commonwealth Games gold in the men's 125kg freestyle class on Saturday but caused a stew by biting an opponent. Bushy-bearded Canadian Korey Jarvis accused Sumit of biting him during their round-robin bout.

The Indian made no attempt to deny it, cheekily passing judgement on how his rival tasted. "It occurred in the heat of the moment," said Sumit. "I am sincerely sorry that it happened but, no, he did not taste like tandoori chicken." Defending champion Jarvis was hopping mad, despite finishing with the silver medal, as he did in Delhi eight years ago after a similar incident. "He poked me in the eye and then he bit me," he fumed. No action was taken to punish Sumit.

Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat took women's 50kg gold, but Olympic bronze-medallist Sakshi Malik (62kg) had to be content with a third place finish in the Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

Adding another bronze to the count on Saturday was Somveer, in the 86kg category. India signed off their wrestling campaign at the Games with five gold, three silver and four bronze medals. Sakshi defeated New Zealand's Tayla Ford 6-5 in a close bout to avoid going without a medal. "I am so disappointed," said Sakshi.

