CWG 2018: Like Dangal, father Mahavir forced to miss watching Babita Phogat's match

Mahavir Phogat and daughter Babita Phogat

There was no disgruntled coach to lock him out as shown in the blockbuster movie 'Dangal' but Mahavir Phogat still missed watching daughter Babita Phogat's silver-winning campaign at the CWG yesterday after he was unable to get tickets to enter the venue.

The legendary coach was here to watch defending gold-medallist Babita compete in the 53kg category. "My father came for the first time to watch my bout and I am sad that he has been here since morning but could not get tickets. An athlete is entitled to two tickets but we have not even been given those. I tried so much, but he had to sit outside. He couldn't watch it here and he couldn't watch it on TV either," said Babita.

