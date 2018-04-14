CWG 2018: Manika-Mouma bag maiden doubles silver

Batra, who had led India to a historic triumph in team championship, could not do the same alongside Das yesterday



India's Manika Batra (left) and Mouma Das pose with their silver medals after the table tennis doubles final yesterday. Pic/PTI

Manika Batra and Mouma Das fought hard before going down against defending champions Feng Tianwei and Yu Mengyu to settle for a silver medal in the women's doubles, a first ever for India in the Commonwealth Games.

Batra, who had led India to a historic triumph in team championship, could not do the same alongside Das yesterday. Tianwei and Mengyu came well prepared to counter Batra's variations with the pimpled rubber and cruised to a 11-5, 11-4, 11-5 victory. A silver was a remarkable result for the Indian team which could not make the final in the past four Games.

"Our strategy didn't work. We just couldn't attack. It wasn't scary. They are just playing better. We beat them in the teams event, so we had confidence, but we did not employ the right strategy." Prior to this, India's best showing in women's doubles came back in 2010 in New Delhi, when Das and Poloumi Ghatak had secured bronze.

