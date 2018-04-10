CWG 2018: Mehuli Ghosh claims silver; Apurvi Chandela bags bronze

Ghosh lost to eventual champions Martina Lindsay of Singapore in the shoot-off after both were tied at a CWG record score of 247.2 in the final



India's Mehuli Ghosh (left) and Apurvi Chandela (right) pose with their medals alongside Singapore's gold medallist Martina Veloso

Indian shooters Mehuli Ghosh and Apurvi Chandela bagged silver and bronze respectively in the women's 10m Air Rifle event here yesterday. Ghosh lost to eventual champions Martina Lindsay of Singapore in the shoot-off after both were tied at a CWG record score of 247.2 in the final.

In the shoot-off, Ghosh scored 9.9 while Martina shot 10.3. Chandela got the bronze with 225.3.

