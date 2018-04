CWG 2018: Neeraj Chopra wins javelin gold

Neeraj started with an opening throw of 85.50m before fouling his second attempt. He had an effort of 84.78m in his third attempt before coming up with the winning mark with his fourth throw



India's Neeraj Chopra (gold) poses with his medal after the athletics men's javelin throw final during the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games at the Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast. Pic/PTI

India's Neeraj Chopra won the men's Javelin title at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Saturday. Neeraj registered his season's best performance of 86.47 metres in the final. Hamish Peacock took the silver medal for Australia with 82.59m while Grenada's Anderson Peters hurled the javelin a distance of 82.20m for the bronze. Vipin Kashana, the other Indian in the fray, took the fifth spot with an attempt of 77.87m.

Neeraj started with an opening throw of 85.50m before fouling his second attempt. He had an effort of 84.78m in his third attempt before coming up with the winning mark with his fourth throw. His fifth effort saw the javelin travel a distance of 83.48m. He then ended his CWG campaign with a foul in his sixth and final attempt. Later in the day, Jinson Johnson set a new national record of 3 minutes and 37.86 seconds while taking the fifth spot in the men's 1,500m final.

Endurance running powerhouse Kenya took the gold and silver medals. Elijah Motonei Manangoi registered 3:34.78 to win the title while compatriot Timothy Cheruiyot took silver with 3:35.17. Jake Wightman of Scotland took home the bronze medal with a time of 3:35.97. Charles Da'Vall Grice of England beat Johnson to the fourth position by a fraction of a second with a time of 3:37.43.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever