CWG 2018: Olympian PV Sindhu to be flag-bearer of India

The CWG opening ceremony will be held on April 4. World No. 3 Sindhu is one of the favorites to win the badminton women's singles title in Gold Coast after reaching the semi-finals of the All England championships last week



Rio-Olympic silver-medalist PV Sindhu will be the flag-bearer of the Indian contingent for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. The CWG opening ceremony will be held on April 4. World No. 3 Sindhu is one of the favorites to win the badminton women's singles title in Gold Coast after reaching the semi-finals of the All England championships last week.

Sindhu had earlier won a bronze medal bronze in the 2014 edition of the multi-sport event. The Pullela Gopichand protégée had also bagged a silver medal at last year's Badminton World Championships. India will see participation of 222 athletes from 15 different sports including Aquatics, Athletics, Badminton, Basketball, Boxing, Cycling, Gymnastics, Hockey, Lawn bowls, Shooting, Squash, Table Tennis, Weightlifting, Wrestling and Para Sports in the quadrennial sport.

