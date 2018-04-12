CWG 2018: Pallikal, Chinappa advance to women's doubles quarters

Dipikal Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa outclassed Malta's Dianne Kellas and Colette Sultana winning the tie in straight games 11-5 11-6



Dipika Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa

Defending champions Dipikal Pallikal and Joshna Chinappa advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals at the Commonwealth Games here yesterday. Chinappa and Pallikal outclassed Malta's Dianne Kellas and Colette Sultana winning the tie in straight games 11-5 11-6. Earlier, the third seeds started proceedings against Tesni Evans and Deon Saffery of Wales. They won the first game 11-8 but faltered in the second to lose it 7-11.

However, the duo used its experience to wrap up the match in style, winning the third game 11-8 in 10 minutes. They had defeated Pakistan's Fazia Zafar and Madina Zafar in their first group stage match yesterday. Pallikal and Chinappa topped the group by winning all three games.

"When you're playing doubles, the middle play is something you want to attack most often. But again you have to get your basics right first to do that," said Chinappa referring to their style of play. In the mixed doubles draw, Chinappa and Harinder Pal Sandhu sailed past the Scottish pair of Lisa Aitken and Kevin Moran 11-10 11-8.

In the men's doubles, the 11th seeded duo of Vikram Malhotra and Ramit Tandon caused an upset beating the higher seeded Welsh pairing of Peter Creed and Joel Makin 11-7 8-11 11-10. Asked about the comeback in the third game Malhotra said, ¿I think we made the biggest mistake that someone can do in the sport. We thought we crossed the finish line before we did. It got out of hand within a matter of minutes".

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever