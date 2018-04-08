CWG 2018: Ravi Kumar shoots wins bronze medal in men's 10m air rifle

India's Ravi Kumar bagged the bronze medal in men's 10 metre air rifle shooting competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Sunday



Ravi Kumar

Ravi Kumar bagged a bronze medal in the men's 10 metre air rifle shooting competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games at Gold Coast on Sunday.

Ravi shot a total of 224.1 to finish behind Australian Dane Sampson (245) and Bangladesh's Abdullah Hel Baki (244.7), who won the gold and silver, respectively at the Belmont Shooting Centre here. Deepak Kumar, the other finalist from India, however, was eliminated from the final.

(With inputs from IANS)

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The inputs from agencies have been sourced from a third party syndicated feed. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text