CWG 2018: Sathish Sivalingam bags India's third gold

Gold medalist Indian Weightlifter Sathish Kumar Sivalingam during the medal ceremony of the men's 77kg Weightlifting category during the Commonwealth Games 2018 in Gold Coast. Pic/PTI

Indian weightlifter Sathish Kumar Sivalingam won gold in the men's 77 kg category on Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games here on Saturday. Sivalingam successfully lifted 173 kg in his second clean and jerk attempt to bring India yet another gold in weightlifting.

He lifted a total of 317 kg to beat England's Jack Oliver, in what was a close fight. Sivalingam also became India's fifth weightlifter to win a medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games. Earlier, Sanjita Chanu and Saikhom Mirabai Chanu made India proud by bagging gold medals in the in the women's weightlifting 53 kg category event and 48 kg category event respectively.

Deepak Lather won bronze in the men's 69 kg category on Day 2. Meanwhile, weightlifter P. Gururaja on Day 1 won silver in the 56 kg category. India currently ranks third in the medal tally with five medals. Australia and England are leading with 41 and 23 medals respectively.

