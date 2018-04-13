CWG 2018: Seema Punia, Navjeet Kaur Dhillon win silver, bronze in discus throw

Seema Punia came up with a best effort of 60.41m, which she did in her opening attempt to win her fourth successive CWG medal while Navjeet Kaur Dhillon grabbed the bronze with her final throw of 57.43m



Silver medallist Seema Punia (right) and bronze-winner Navjeet Dhillon celebrate their success in Gold Coast yesterday. Pic/PTI

Discus throwers Seema Punia and Navjeet Kaur Dhillon yesterday opened India's medal account in athletics at the 21st Commonwealth Games, clinching a silver and bronze respectively here yesterday. Punia came up with a best effort of 60.41m, which she did in her opening attempt to win her fourth successive CWG medal while Dhillon grabbed the bronze with her final throw of 57.43m.

Punia, 34, had 59.57m in her second throw and fouled her third and fifth attempts while coming up with a 58.54m in between. She had a final throw of 58.90m. Punia, who was competing in her final CWG, was, though, well below her best. She has a season's best of 61.05m which she did while winning the gold in the Federation Cup National Championships last month. Australian Dani Stevens won the gold with a Games record best throw of 68.26m which she came up in her fourth attempt.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever