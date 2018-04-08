CWG 2018: Shooter Manu Bhaker wins gold, Heena Sidhu takes silver

India's Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu took gold and silver respectively in the Women's 10m Air Pistol event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Sunday



Two Indian shooters have made the country proud and added to its medal kitty by winning gold and silver medals at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG), held at Gold Coast. India's Manu Bhaker and Heena Sidhu took gold and silver respectively in the Women's 10m Air Pistol event on Sunday.

Bhaker produced a spectacular performance, setting a new CWG record with a total of 240.9 points in the final round. Heena registered 234 to make it 1-2 for India at the top of the podium. Australia's Elena Galiabovitch took bronze with 214.9 to bring some cheer for the hosts.

