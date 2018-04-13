CWG 2018: Shooter Shreyasi Singh finishes 5th in women's Trap

Shreyasi Singh scored 19 in the final which featured a total of six shooters



Shreyasi Singh. Pic/PTI

Indian shooter Shreyasi Singh finished fifth in the women's Trap event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Friday. Shreyasi scored 19 in the final which featured a total of six shooters.

She was eliminated after the competitiors had completed 30 shots each. Laetisha Scanlan of Australia won the title with a new tournament record of 38 points. Northern Ireland's Kirsty Barr took silver with 37 while Sarah Wixey of Wales scored 28 to get the bronze medal.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever