CWG 2018: Shooter Tejaswini Sawant takes silver in women's 50m Rifle Prone

Indian shooter Tejaswini Sawant took silver in the women's 50m Rifle Prone event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Thursday. Sawant notched up a score of 618.9 points



Tejaswini Sawant. Pic/PTI

Indian shooter Tejaswini Sawant took silver in the women's 50m Rifle Prone event at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Thursday. Sawant notched up a score of 618.9 points. Martina Lindsay Veloso of Singapore set a new CWG record of 621.0 to win gold. Seonaid McIntosh of Scotland took bronze with 618.1.

Anjum Moudgil, the other Indian in the fray, produced a disappointing performance. She scored 602.2 to finish 16th in the field of 20 competitors. Sawant did not have a great start, lying joint seventh along with McIntosh after the first series with 102.1.

She performed consistently in the subsequent series to gradually climb up the standings. The Indian fired 102.7 in the second series before going on to register 103.3, 102.8, 103.7 and 104.6.

At the other end of the standings, the off-colour Anjum ran into trouble right at the start. She scored 98.3, 98.9 and 97.9 in the first three series to crash out of medal contention. Anjum did better in the later stages, scoring an identical 101.8 in the next two series before closing off a forgettable outing with 103.5.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever