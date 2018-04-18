CWG 2018 show can inspire TT players to do better: Kamlesh Mehta

At the 2010 Delhi CWG, the Indian TT squad won five medals, but then, just one at Glasgow 2014



Kamlesh Mehta

Former eight-time national champion and veteran paddler Kamlesh Mehta felt the breathtaking performance by Indian paddlers at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast is inspirational stuff. At the 2010 Delhi CWG, the Indian TT squad won five medals, but then, just one at Glasgow 2014.

This edition saw Team India bag a historic eight medals — three gold, two silver and three bronze. "We expected a good show but never imagined this. This is a trend-setting performance by these youngsters," said Mehta, who was present with his ex-paddler wife Monalisa to welcome TT stars Madhurika Patkar and Sanil Shetty at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport yesterday.

