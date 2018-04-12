CWG 2018: Shuttlers Srikanth, Prannoy in quarters of men's singles

Star Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth and H.S.Prannoy sailed into the quarter-finals of men's singles with easy wins in their respective round of 16 encounters at the 21st Commonwealth Games here on Thursday



Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth. Pic/PTI

Top seed Srikanth thrashed Sri Lankan Niluka Karunaratne 2-0 (21-10, 21-10) in just 33 minutes at the Carrara Sports Arena here. Prannoy, on the other hand, tamed Australian Anthony Joe 2-0 (21-18, 21-11) in 35 minutes to enter the quarters.

