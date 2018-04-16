CWG 2018 teenage shooter Anish Bhanwala has caught Sonam Kapoor's eye

India's history-making Commonwealth Games gold medallist sharpshooter Anish Bhanwala has caught the eye of not just the sporting fraternity but Bollywood too with his fab feat



Anish Bhanwala and Sonam Kapoor

India's history-making Commonwealth Games gold medallist sharpshooter Anish Bhanwala has caught the eye of not just the sporting fraternity but Bollywood too with his fab feat. On Friday, Bhanwala became the youngest Indian to win a gold at the Gold Coast CWG when he won the top spot in the 25m rapid fire pistol event.

Yesterday, Bollywood star Sonam Kapoor (right) hailed the Haryana teenager on social media. “We are all destined for greatness but some of us discover our potential at the age of 15, like Anish Bhanwala,” wrote Sonam to her 11.9 million Twitter followers.

