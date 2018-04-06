CWG 2018: Upbeat Manipuris want DSP post for 'golden' weightlifter Mirabai Chanu

Overjoyed with the spectacular achievement of weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, who won the first gold for India at the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games on Thursday



Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu competes in the women's 48kg weightlifting event at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast yesterday. Pic/PTI

Overjoyed with the spectacular achievement of weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, who won the first gold for India at the 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games on Thursday, the people of Manipur want a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) post for her so she could stay in the state. Chanu, who set a new Games record with her power-packed performance in the women's 48 kilogram category in Australia's Gold Coast, is from Poirou Khongjin in Thoubal district and is currently employed in the Indian Railways.

Poirou Khongjin saw Holi-like festivities after news of Chanu's gold-medal winning effort came in, with women organising folk dances and smearing each other with colours.

Demanding a DSP post for Chanu, local woman S. Priyanka said: "If she is given a DSP post, she could stay in Manipur." Congratulating the lifter, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said: "With her spectacular performance, Mirabai has done the country and Manipur proud. She is a true Manipuri."

Sports Minister Letpao Haokip and Social Welfare Minister Nemcha Kigpen expressed joy at her performance. Former Chief Minister Okram Ibobi Singh said all Indians are proud of her performance. "During my tenure, boxer M.C. Mary Kom was promoted to Superintendent of Police (SP). We had also constructed a sports complex in all districts... Being a poor state we gave sportspersons all we could with our limited resources."

However, Biren Singh has not come out with a statement on a police post for her -- and the state cabinet is yet to decide on a financial reward for her. Last year, Chanu was given Rs 20 lakh by the Manipur government when she was selected for the Padma Shree award.

196kg

Chanu's score after her event

