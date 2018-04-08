CWG 2018: Weightlifter Vikas Thakur wins bronze at 21st Commonwealth Games

India's Vikas Thakur took bronze in the men's 94 kilogram category of the weightlifting competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games



Vikas Thakur, weightlifter, won a bronze medal in the men's 94 kilogram category of the weightlifting competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games on Sunday. Vikas Thakur registered a total of 351 kg lift, which inlcuded 159 kg snatch and 192 kg clean and jerk.

Defending champion Steven Kari of Papua New Guinea won a second consecutive CWG title with a total of 370 kg. He cleared 154 kg in snatch before creating a new Commonwealth and CWG record by lifting 216 kg in the clean and jerk.

Canada's Boady Santavy took the silver medal with an aggregate of 369 kg. He created a new CWG record by lifting 168 kg in snatch and managed a best effort of 201 kg in clean and jerk.

