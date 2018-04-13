CWG 2018: We'll fight till the end to beat NZ, says Manpreet Singh

The Manpreet Singh-led side was held for a draw by arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening Pool B match last week, while they notched up 4-3 win over Wales and a 2-1 victory against Malaysia in the following matches, before outwitting England 4-3



Manpreet Singh

Invincible so far, a determined Indian men's hockey team will continue its quest for the elusive gold medal when they take on New Zealand in the semi-final at the 21st Commonwealth Games here today. The Manpreet Singh-led side was held for a draw by arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening Pool B match last week, while they notched up 4-3 win over Wales and a 2-1 victory against Malaysia in the following matches, before outwitting England 4-3 on Wednesday.

It is this winning attitude that the two-time silver medallists want to carry into their semi-final match against New Zealand, who had a good outing in Pool A with big wins against Canada (6-2), South Africa (6-0), Scotland (5-2) and a narrow 1-2 loss against Australia. "Against New Zealand too, we don't want to focus too much on what they bring to the table, but we want to focus on our own strengths and ensure we fight till the last whistle," asserted Manpreet, 25.