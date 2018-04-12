CWG 2018: Wrestler Sushil Kumar wins gold in 74 kg men's wrestling competition

Sushil overpowered Johannes Botha of South Africa by technical superiority in the final



Sushil Kumar. Pic/PTI

Veteran Indian star Sushil Kumar won gold in the men's 74 kilogram category in the men's wrestling competition at the 21st Commonwealth Games (CWG) here on Thursday.

Sushil overpowered Johannes Botha of South Africa by technical superiority in the final.

