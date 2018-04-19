CWG champ Neeraj Chopra eyes 90m mark in javelin

Chopra, 20, from Haryana produced a season's best of 86.47m to claim gold at Gold Coast to became only the fourth Indian in the history of the Games to win a track and field gold



Neeraj Chopra

India's only gold medallist in the athletics discipline at the Commonwealth Games, young javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has set his eyes on achieving a distance of 90m consistently to enhance his chances of winning a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

Chopra, 20, from Haryana produced a season's best of 86.47m to claim gold at Gold Coast to became only the fourth Indian in the history of the Games to win a track and field gold. "My main target is to achieve a distance of 90m. That is a benchmark at world level and if I can throw that much then I will be able to win a medal at world level and also at Olympics."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever