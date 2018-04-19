Search

CWG champ Neeraj Chopra eyes 90m mark in javelin

Apr 19, 2018, 10:16 IST | PTI

Chopra, 20, from Haryana produced a season's best of 86.47m to claim gold at Gold Coast to became only the fourth Indian in the history of the Games to win a track and field gold

Neeraj Chopra
Neeraj Chopra

India's only gold medallist in the athletics discipline at the Commonwealth Games, young javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has set his eyes on achieving a distance of 90m consistently to enhance his chances of winning a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Japan.

Chopra, 20, from Haryana produced a season's best of 86.47m to claim gold at Gold Coast to became only the fourth Indian in the history of the Games to win a track and field gold. "My main target is to achieve a distance of 90m. That is a benchmark at world level and if I can throw that much then I will be able to win a medal at world level and also at Olympics."

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Tags

sports news