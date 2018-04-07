CWG dancer Georgia Lear laughs off after her bare bottom flashes on camera

Officials said the ceremony was broadcast to a potential global audience of 1.5 billion and footage of the wardrobe malfunction quickly did the rounds on social media



A dancer whose bare bottom was beamed around the world during the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony has laughed off the incident, joking: "It's all behind me now." Georgia Lear, 19, came forward after the embarrassing moment during a costume change behind towels at Wednesday's beach-themed show on the Gold Coast.

"Last night I was feeling really BU**ED... B*TT that's all BEHIND me now!" the jovial Australian posted on Instagram. "I hope you had a CRACKing good time watching the ceremony. Don't forget the camera adds 5kgs."

Officials said the ceremony was broadcast to a potential global audience of 1.5 billion and footage of the wardrobe malfunction quickly did the rounds on social media.

