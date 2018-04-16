CWG has restored Australia's sporting reputation after ball tampering

Australia's sporting culture had come in for severe criticism when Steven Smith, Cameron Bancroft and David warner were found guilty of plotting and trying to tamper the ball in a Test match against South Africa in Cape Town



The Gold Coast Commonwealth Games have restored Australia's global sporting reputation that had taken a hit during the recent ball-tampering scandal, Games Organising Committee Chairman Peter Beattie said yesterday. "This has more than restored Australia's global reputation. Our sportsmanship on show during the Commonwealth Games is what the essence of Australia is about — fair sport, no cheating and applauding the winners," Beattie said.

Australia's sporting culture had come in for severe criticism when Steven Smith, Cameron Bancroft and David warner were found guilty of plotting and trying to tamper the ball in a Test match against South Africa in Cape Town. Smith and Warner were subsequently banned for a year and stripped of their leadership roles, while Bancroft was handed a nine-month suspension.

This, after the three players offered tearful apologies for their actions, something that softened the backlash they were facing from the Australian fans. In fact, the incident cast a shadow on the Games too and Australian swimming team coach Jacco Verhaeren had asked his wards to be on their best behaviour.

