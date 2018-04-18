CWG star Manika Batra hopes table tennis goes the badminton way

Manika, 22, bagged medals in all four events on offer including an unprecedented gold in the women's singles and team championship



Manika Batra

Manika Batra, who has become toast of the nation after her sensational run at the Gold Coast Games, is hoping that she has done enough to spark a table tennis revolution in India like Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu did for badminton.

Manika, 22, bagged medals in all four events on offer including an unprecedented gold in the women's singles and team championship at Commonwealth Games 2018. "It is slowly sinking in. Hope they are enough for our sport to go the badminton way. The achievement will have a lot more significance if it turns out that way for table tennis in India," Batra said after arriving at the Delhi airport to a rousing reception, the kind of she is not used to as a TT player.

The Delhi girl set the real and the virtual world on fire following her jaw-dropping feat with none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the chorus of congratulatory messages. She downed triple Olympic medallist and World No. 4 Feng Tianwei of Singapore not just once but twice. "The reaction has been unbelievable. It felt great when the likes of Saina and Sindhu congratulated me at the Games Village," she said.

