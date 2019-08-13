CWI chief: Rahkeem Cornwall will lose weight

cricket

Cricket West Indies (CWI) president Ricky Skerritt has defended the selectors' decision to pick giant all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall, 26, for the two-Test series against India starting August 22.

Cornwall, who weighs 140kgs, will become the heaviest international cricketer, according to renowned cricket statistician Mohandas Menon if he makes his debut against India.

Skerritt said Cornwall will be put through the paces to improve his fitness and also lose some weight. "Rahkeem has been under the supervision of CWI-appointed strength and conditioning trainer, nutritionist and coach. He is being managed with a concentrated plan wherein he will gradually lose weight and improve upon his fitness," Skerritt said from the Caribbean.

Rahkeem, who has 17 five-wicket hauls and two 10-wicket hauls in first-class cricket, was chosen in the WI Test team after impressive performances in domestic tournaments. "He has been the most successful spinner in our first-class league and has earned his selection by taking many wickets at an economical rate," said Skerritt.

Cornwall had impressed against a touring Indian team during a tour game in 2016 when his off-spin claimed a fifer which included the wickets of Virat Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane. He also top-scored with 41 in the first innings. He was a part of the West Indies 'A' team that faced India 'A' in the one-dayers and 'unofficial' Tests last month.

