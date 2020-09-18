Cyber attack on govt computers, email traced to Bengaluru

In a massive security breach, a malware has attacked approximately 100 computers of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the government's nodal agency which is responsible for securing critical cyber-infrastructure in the country and comes under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Delhi Police's Special Cell begun an investigation into the matter. It has also registered a case under the Information Technology (IT) Act in this connection.

The initial investigation has revealed that an email from a firm in Bengaluru is suspected to have created the malware. An employee at MeitY said in his police complaint that he was unable to access his email and that there was something suspicious.

When it was found that not just his computer, but several others, too, were compromised, an alarm was raised.

During the preliminary investigation, it was found that several of these systems had received an email, suspected to be a malware attack. When the users clicked on the email, their systems were affected.

The origins of the bug have been traced to an IT company in Bengaluru.

According to sources, the computers at NIC's cyber hub contain crucial information and data on India's security, citizens and important government functionaries, including the prime minister, National Security Advisor, the home minister, among others.

The NIC helps in the implementation of national and state-level e-governance projects, provides consultancy to government departments and is responsible for research and development, and capacity building.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever