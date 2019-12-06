Cyber criminals siphon off Rs 2.98 crore from Pune jeweller

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

A reputed jewellery shop, P N Gadgil And Son's has lodged a complaint after cybercriminals hacked into their 12 bank accounts and siphoned off around Rs 2.98 crore in a span of three days in the month of November. The incident came to light after Aditya Amit Modak (28), the chief financial officer with Gadgil and Sons filed a complaint with Sinhagad police station on Wednesday.

"We have 12 bank accounts of our different branches with Bank of Maharashtra and we access them all using its online application — MahaSecure app. All the money that is collected every day is transferred to these accounts on a daily basis. However, we could not log in to our accounts when we tried accessing them. So we went to the bank and found that someone had siphoned off around R2.98 crore in three days," a source on the condition of anonymity told mid-day.

Senior inspector Nandkishor Shelley of Sinhagad police station said, "Someone hacked into their accounts, changed the passwords and siphoned off the money from November 11 to 13. The total amount is around Rs 2.98 crore which was transferred to 20 different unidentified accounts by the criminals. We have launched an investigation."

