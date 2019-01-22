Cyber expert's claim: Gopinath Munde's nephew seeks R&AW probe

national

Dhananjay Munde, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, also termed as "shocking" the claims made by the self-proclaimed US-based Indian cyber expert

Gopinath Munde

NCP leader Dhananjay Munde on Monday demanded a probe either by the R&AW or a Supreme Court judge into the death of his uncle and former Union minister Gopinath Munde after a cyber expert claimed that the BJP leader was "killed" as he was aware of hacking of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

Dhananjay Munde, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, also termed as "shocking" the claims made by the self-proclaimed US-based Indian cyber expert.

He said those who loved Gopinath Munde had always raised questions over his death wondering "if it actually was an accident or a sabotage". Munde died in a road accident in New Delhi weeks after the BJP won the 2014 elections.

"A cyber expert has made a sensational claim that former Union Minister Late Gopinathrao Munde saheb was murdered. This claim needs immediate attention and investigation from RAW/Supreme Court, as it is directly linked to the death of mass leader. #EVMHacking," Dhananjay Munde tweeted.

"Everybody who followed Munde saheb's leadership and loved him had raised questions about his death. After today's revelation, the doubt has been addressed. If the claim of #EVMHacking is true, then it also violate the norms of the biggest democracy of the world(sic)," the NCP leader added. In another tweet in Marathi, Dhananjay Munde said, "Each of those who loved Munde Saheb had doubted that he died in the accident, but it was a sabotage. "Hence, the startling claims made by cyber expert Syed Suja in a live press conference backs the suspicion," he said.

The cyber expert, identified as Syed Shuja who is seeking political asylum in the US, Monday claimed that the 2014 elections were "rigged" through the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), which, he says, can be hacked. The Election Commission of India has denied the charge.

Addressing a press conference in London via Skype, Shuja said he fled India in 2014 because he felt threatened in the country after the killing of some of his team members.

The cyber expert also claimed that BJP leader Munde was "killed" because he was aware of EVM hacking in the elections. He provided no proof to back up his claim. Shuja also claimed that NIA officer Tanzil Ahmed, who was investigating Munde's death, was planning to file an FIR noting that the BJP leader had been murdered, but was himself killed.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in October 2014 ruled out any foul play in the death of Gopinath Munde, claiming that the politician had died due to injuries sustained in a road accident.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever