Cyber security courses to be introduced in Pune colleges

To tackle alarming incidences of cyber threat, a first of a kind degree independent course on Cyber and Security soon will be initiated in a university in Pune.

Savitribai Phule Pune University has said that it will soon add a course on Cyber and Security for students pursuing graduation in the science stream. The course will be provided to students following the Maharashtra Government circular of August 1, which stated to introduce a course on the subject. The university will be first to introduce such a course in Maharashtra.

The decision was sanctioned in a recent meeting held by the management council of SPPU, headed by vice Chancellor Dr Nitin Karmalkar. Colleges from Pune, Nashik, and Ahmednagar are affiliated to SPPU.

Thirteen aspirant colleges and education institutes under the affiliation of SPPU has given proposal for the course to be included in their curriculum, out of which there are nine colleges from Pune, three from Nashik and one from Ahmednagar. Three colleges have been finalised from the lot and its report would be sent to the authorities after which the course would be introduced in coming years .

Speaking to Mid-Day Karmalkar said, "Such a course is the need of the hour and considering the alarming incidences of cybercrime, the scope is needed to be given to education too. We assumed that the topic has more scope in the science stream, therefore such a course will be introduced after Class 12."

