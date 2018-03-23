Cycle through Mahabaleshwar, Panchgani and explore the hill station like never before

Looking for a break from city life? A cycle ride through Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani will have you explore the twin hill stationsÃÂ¢ÃÂÃÂlike never before



Akshay Shetty

Come Easter, and it's time to get away from the busy life of the city. And with summer in full blast, what better place to head to than the cool of the forests and hills? If that seems passé, here's a chance to do it differently. Known as the strawberry ride, this three-day getaway to Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani is one with a difference. Not only does it give you the chance to embrace nature like you've never done before but it also allows to do all that and more on bicycles.

"Mumbai has a number of midnight bicycle rides doing the rounds. I, for one, have been passionate about the hills and have explored this part of the state on my cycle. Firstly, I enjoy the quiet all around and the fact that I am in the lap of nature, breathing fresh air. Secondly, riding the cycle helps me complete distances that I wouldn't have managed to on foot," says Akshay Shetty, founder of Honey Bee Adventures that conducts the trip.

"My cycle rides have taken me to villages where I started interacting with the locals. There's so much to learn from them. I wanted to do something to help these drought-affected farmers, and that's why I started these tours. I usually bring a small group because I do not want to interfere in the locals' lives and cause trouble," he informs. The tour takes care of your need to relax and also to refresh the system for the long grind ahead. What's more? There's a farm full of strawberries to marvel at or learn about. Read on:



Elephant head in Mahabaleshwar

The ride

Challenge your family and friends to ride all the way up to 1,372m above sea level. Here, surrounding the Venna Lake is the highest hill station in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra. Maha­b­aleshwar used to be the summer cap­ital of the governor of the old Bom­bay Presidency. Around 30 viewpoints here give you a panoramic view of life and nature. When it bec­ame uninhabitable during the mons­oons, the British retired to Panch­gani for respite from the down­pour. Here, they planted many spec­ies from the western hemis­phere of which silver oak and poinsettia continue to flourish.



Enjoy a ride with your family and friends through the forests

Horse along (45 km on cycle)

Ride on the tracks that were once used by the horses of the British. Now, forgotten and unused, they are almost covered by undergrowth that makes trekking slightly difficult. But on your bicycles, this road less taken will literally take you to the lap of nature, help you know about trees and come out of the journey refreshed and rejuvenated. Starting at Panchgani, the ride's pretty long. So don't waste timeâÂÂÂÂstopping for selfies. Better still, give your cameras a break and take mental images, if you can.



Boats on the Venna Lake

Berry bay (45 km on cycle)

If you are a fan of all things pink and strawberry, this is the route for you. It takes you directlyâÂÂÂÂto the heart of a strawberry farm in a village called Bhilar. Stop to learn about the fruit and ways to farm it. Don't go plucking the produce until told to. Bhilar is also called the village of knowledge, thanks to all the free libraries there. Every house has books on one particular subject or genre that is open to all for reading. You can find your way to the books with the help of boards on the road. With nature and stories by your side, this ride can never get boring.

On March 30 to April 1, 2 pm onwards

Starting point Panchgani.

Email honeybeeadventuresindia@gmail.com

Register goo.gl/YN43Jy

Cost Rs.7,300 (including stay, food, first aid and mountain bikes and gears)