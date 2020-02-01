Cycle your way to a habit

If you look up how to build a habit on Google, chances are it will give you a time period between 21 and 30 days. That's how we decided to do a 30-day cycling challenge," says Vedant Vinay Bambardekar, organiser, Wheels and Barrels cycling club. "We wanted those participating to cultivate a habit so they tend to continue cycling after the challenge," he adds.

Anybody who owns a cycle and a helmet can participate and though there is a 15-km qualifier, the challenge can be taken up at the participant's own pace. There are two categories of 15 kms and 30 kms and an eight-day grace period which means that you cycle for 22 days in total to achieve the target distance. "You can also ride at any location since progress will be tracked over apps like Strava and Map My Ride with a consolidated Excel sheet in the end," Bambardekar tells us.

Participants can also choose their distance on a given day as long as they have their closing target in mind. Those who complete the challenge will take away a medal and e-certificate aside from a healthy habit for life.

On February 1, 9 am

Meeting point Level 1, Big Shopping Center, Ghodbunder Road, Thane West.

Call 9664231220 (Registrations close at 6 pm on February 1)

Cost Rs 300

