Cyclone Amphan: Bollywood directors Shoojit Sircar, Karan Johar pray for minimum destruction

As cyclone Amphan intensified over Odisha and West Bengal, Bollywood directors Shoojit Sircar and Karan Johar on Wednesday prayed for people's safety and minimum destruction. 'Piku' director Shoojit Sircar, who is currently witnessing the super cyclone, took to Twitter and said that he has never experienced such chilling winds.

"Never before experienced this kind of chilling and devastating winds. Amphan Super Cyclone is huge. Praying for minimum damage and destruction," he tweeted.

On the other hand, Karan Johar also hopped on the social media platform to express his worry around the cyclone.

"Can this year get any worse! Stay safe Bengal...All of us pray for your safety and protection .... #CyclonAmphan," he tweeted.

Super cyclone Amphan has crossed West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts as a 'very severe cyclonic storm' with the speed of 155-165 Kmph gusting to 185 km per hour across Sunderban, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday.

