Cyclone Amphan: PM Narendra Modi expresses solidarity with West Bengal and Odisha, assures help

Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik gives final touches to his sand sculpture on cyclone Amphan at Puri beach on Monday. Picture/PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the entire nation was in solidarity with Odisha and West Bengal as they fought to restore normalcy following the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan.

"My thoughts are with the people of Odisha as the state bravely battles the effects of Cyclone Amphan. Authorities are working on the ground to ensure all possible assistance to those affected. I pray the situation normalises at the earliest," the Prime Minister's first tweet read.

"Have been seeing visuals from West Bengal on the devastation caused by Cyclone Amphan. In this challenging hour, the entire nation stands in solidarity with West Bengal. Praying for the well-being of the people of the state. Efforts are on to ensure normalcy," he said in the subsequent tweet.

Prime Minister Modi has assured of every possible help being provided to the two states which faced the havoc caused by the cyclone.

"NDRF teams are working in the cyclone-affected parts. Top officials are closely monitoring the situation and also working in close coordination with the West Bengal government. No stone will be left unturned in helping the affected," he said.

Earlier today, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba had reviewed the situation in the cyclone-affected areas of Odisha and West Bengal with the States and Central Ministries/Agencies concerned in the aftermath of cyclone Amphan.

