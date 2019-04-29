Cyclone brings more floods to Mozambique

international

Nearly 7,00,000 people could be at risk in the region. Pic/AFP

Pemba: Serious flooding began on Sunday in parts of northern Mozambique that were hit by Cyclone Kenneth three days ago, with waters waist-high in places, after the government urged many people to immediately seek higher ground. Hundreds of thousands of people were at risk. Houses began to collapse and at least one rescue team was mobilized, United Nations staffers said.

Authorities have said at least five people died after Cyclone Kenneth arrived Thursday evening with the force of a Category 4 hurricane. Kenneth came just six weeks after Cyclone Idai ripped into central Mozambique and killed more than 600 people.

The remnants of Kenneth could dump twice as much rain as Idai did, the U.N. World Program has said. This was the first time in recorded history that the southern African nation has been hit by two cyclones in one season, again raising concerns about climate change. Nearly 700,000 people could be at risk in the largely rural region, many already exposed and hungry.

Severe Indonesia floods kill 10

At least 10 people are dead and eight are missing after days of heavy rain-triggered floods and landslides on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, authorities said on Sunday. Some 12,000 people have been evacuated while hundreds of buildings, bridges and roads have been damaged by the severe weather.

