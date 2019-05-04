Cyclone Fani: Bollywood celebs pray for the safety of people

bollywood

The extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani with wind speed touching nearly 200 kmph that made landfall earlier on Friday on the eastern coast wreaking havoc in Odisha

Abhishek Bachchan

A slew of Bollywood celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Riteish Deshmukh have prayed for the safety of those who have been affected by the cyclonic storm Fani.

The extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani with wind speed touching nearly 200 kmph that made landfall earlier on Friday on the eastern coast wreaking havoc in Odisha, will cross several districts in the state before advancing to neighbouring West Bengal.

Here's what the celebrities have tweeted:

Tamannaah Bhatia: My prayers with people of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. Stay indoors and help each other.

Riteish Deshmukh: Prayers for the safety of everyone in the area that could be affected by Cyclone Fani. Stay safe and keep the emergency numbers handy.

Abhishek Bachchan: Prayers for all in the path of Cyclone Fani. Stay safe.

Sidharth Malhotra: Stay strong and safe everyone!

Bhumi Pednekar: Praying for the people of Odisha.

Pritam: Praying for the safety of everyone affected by Cyclone Fani.

