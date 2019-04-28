Cyclone Fani likely to aggravate into severe cyclonic storm, says IMD

national

Cyclone 'Fani', which has been forming in the south-east Bay of Bengal and at the Indian Ocean, is expected to intensify into a "severe cyclonic storm" in the next 12 hours warns the Cyclone Warning Division of the MeT department on Sunday. It also warned that the cyclone further into a "very severe cyclonic storm" in the next 24 hours.

The Indian Meteorological department tweeted, "It is very likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during next 12 hours and into a very severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours."

CS FANI about 1040 km southeast of Chennai (Tamil Nadu). Likely to intensify further and move northwestwards till 01st May evening and thereafter recurve north-northeastwards gradually. For details visit https://t.co/wRl94BzRXr pic.twitter.com/RhxGMGp2OZ — India Met. Dept. (@Indiametdept) April 28, 2019

The weather department further reported that the system may bring light rain in some northern parts but will not make landfall in Tamil Nadu. It will bring light to moderate rainfall at the north coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh and south coastal Odisha from May 2. However, coastal Odisha may experience heavy rainfall from May 3.

Strong winds are expected to reach 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph from morning of April 30. It will be experienced along and off the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coast. while Comorin area and Gulf of Mannar may experinece the same from Sunday, said the report.

"It is very likely to become squally with wind speed reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting to 70 kmph from morning of April 30 along north Tamilnadu, Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts. Strong wind with speed reaching 30-40 kmph and gusting to 50 kmph are likely to commence along and off Kerala coast from evening of April 28,' it said.

IMD warns that Sea conditions are expected to be 'rough to very rough' along and off Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coasts from April 29 to May 1. Heavy falls at isolated places are very likely over Kerala on April 29 and 30.

The IMD has also advised fishermen along the coasts of Sri Lanka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry not to venture into the sea. Those in the deep sea were advised to return to the coast, the IMD added.

Earlier, it was expected to cause heavy rains in northern Tamil Nadu, including Chennai. The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai said cyclone threat to Tamil Nadu has abated.

"There is no chance of Fani crossing the Tamil Nadu coast," Director of Area Cyclone Warning Centre S Balachandran told reporters in Chennai.

(With Inputs from PTI)

