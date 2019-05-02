Cyclone Fani strengthens, could batter south Bengal

national

Roads, railway tracks, mud houses and crops may suffer damage, meteorological dept warns

Fishermen try to control their boat amidst rough sea waters at Puri beach as heavy winds hit Odisha coast on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

In the wake of Cyclone Fani gradually gaining strength, weather officials on Wednesday warned of destruction of thatched houses, roads, and crops in eight districts of West Bengal and advised people be evacuated from coastal areas.

"There can be total destruction of thatched houses/extensive damage to kutcha (mud) houses, some damage to pucca (permanent) houses. There is a potential threat from flying objects," the Regional Meteorological Centre said in a special bulletin.

Also, power and communication poles can be uprooted, railways can be disrupted and there can be widespread damage to standing crops and plantations, it said. The warning has been issued for East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, South and North 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata.

