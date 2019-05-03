Cyclone Fani: Three killed in separate incidents in Odisha

national

Fani, an extremely severe cyclonic storm lashed the Odisha coast on Friday morning, uprooting trees, blowing away thatched huts, and disrupting communication links

A view of a deserted ferry ghat after services were suspended following Cyclone Fani made its landfall in Odisha. Pic/PTI

Bhubaneswar: Cyclone Fani claimed three victims in separate incidents as it battered the Odisha coast on Friday. According to reports, a teenager was killed when a tree came crashing down on him at a place within Sakhigopal police station area limits in Puri district. Flying debris from a concrete structure hit a woman in Nayagarh district when she had gone to fetch water, killing her. In Debendranarayanpur village in Kendrapara district, a 65-year-old woman died after suspected heart attack at a cyclone shelter, official information reaching Bhubaneshwar said.

Extremely severe cyclonic storm Fani with wind speed touching nearly 200 kmph that made landfall earlier on Friday on the eastern coast wreaking havoc in Odisha, will cross several districts in the state before advancing to neighbouring West Bengal. The India Meteorological Department have been issuing regular updates.

The Indian Navy has scheduled the launch of long reconnaissance aircraft, P8I, and short-range coastal reconnaissance aircraft Dornier in the afternoon for undertaking an aerial survey to assess the extent of impact and devastation post Fani's landfall.

Meanwhile, airports in Odisha and West Bengal have shut down and situation is grave for flyers as many flights have been cancelled.

People evacuated for safety rest in a temporary cyclone relief shelter in Puri. Pic/AFP

The latest for upto 12.30 p.m., said: Severe thunderstorm with intense rainfall and gale wind speed reaching 140 to 150 kmph gusting to 165 kmph likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsingpur.

Severe thunderstorm with intense rainfall and gale wind speed reaching 90 to 100 kmph gusting to 115 kmph likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Khorda (including Bhubaneswar), Kendrapada, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Bhadrak, Balasore and Nayagadh during the same time.

It also forecasts moderate to a severe thunderstorm with intense rainfall and squally wind speed reaching 60 to 70 kmph gusting to 80 kmph likely to occur at a few places over the districts of Angul, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, and adjoining districts between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Already damages have been reported to houses. Thousands of trees and electricity poles have been uprooted under the impact of cyclonic storm that made landfall in Puri.

The Army, Navy and Air Force are already keeping a strict vigil. A top official of the NDRF J.P. Sharma told news channels that the IMD' sforecast has been spot on. "The actual work will start once the storm passes over leaving behind the destruction in its path."

Indian Navy's long reconnaissance aircraft, P8I, and short range coastal reconnaissance aircraft, Dornier, are scheduled to be launched in the afternoon for undertaking aerial survey to assess the extent of impact and devastation.

The cyclone started crossing into the Odisha coast close to Puri between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Friday. The process of landfall will continue till 1 p.m.

