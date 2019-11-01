Cyclone Maha: Rains to lash Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra

After Cyclone Kyaar dampened Diwali festivities last weekend, Mumbaikars have to brace themselves for some more rain this weekend as cyclonic storm Maha that is brewing over the Arabian sea is set to intensify.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that the severe Cyclone Maha (pronounced as M’maha)has moved north from Lakshadweep heading towards Oman with winds at 24 kmph, and thus would cause widespread rains or thunderstorms in the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions and indirectly trigger rains in Mumbai this weekend. The cyclone is later expected to move towards the west-northwest from the western central Arabian Sea as it is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclone.

SCS MAHA over EC Arabian Sea and adj Lakshadweep area lay at 2330 hrs IST of today near about 160 km north-NW of Cherbaniani Reef (Lakshadweep)

DD over WC Arabian Sea lay at 2330 hrs IST of today over westcentral Arabian Sea weakening gradually. pic.twitter.com/5JjOhQ2SNf — IMD Weather (@IMDWeather) October 31, 2019

The cyclone is predicted to cause strong winds gusting in the range of 155-185 kmph over the east-central and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea. The weatherman and the Indian Coast Guard has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea. The Indian coast has also informed of their preparations for the severe cyclone with 5 ships deployed along the coastline for relief operations and assistance for stranded fishermen and disaster response teams are on standby for rescue and relief operations.

#CycloneMAHA @IndiaCoastGuard has deployed 05 Ships for relief operations & rendering assistance to stranded fisherman in affected areas.02 Aircraft has also been tasked for damage assessment/locate stranded fishing boats at sea. @DefenceMinIndia @shripadynaik @SpokespersonMoD — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) October 31, 2019

Deputy Director General at the India Meteorological Department KS Hosalikar has also tweeted about the thunderstorm and the rains with gusty winds over Mumbai along with Raigad, Roha ad Pune

Rains south of Mumbai....Roha, Raigad, Pune around TSRA...

Mumbai city side in last 1 hr light rains..

Cloudy sky over mumbai...gusty winds.. pic.twitter.com/IYyITUd1cu

— K S Hosalikar (@Hosalikar_KS) November 1, 2019

On the other hand, farmers in Maharashtra have rendered heavy losses due to the unseasonal rains caused by Cyclone Kyaar. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took charge of the situation during a meeting the district collectors to discuss the current situation and work accordingly. "Maharashtra has witnessed unseasonal and unprecedented rains recently, due to which the farmers have suffered a huge loss across the state. I also held a meeting today with the district collectors and the officers of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to discuss this issue," Fadnavis said in an ANI report.

With inputs from ANI

