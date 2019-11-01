MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Cyclone Maha: Rains to lash Mumbai, parts of Maharashtra

Updated: Nov 01, 2019, 18:03 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rains in Maharashtra as Cyclone Maha is expected to intensify

This picture has been used for representational purposes.
This picture has been used for representational purposes.

After Cyclone Kyaar dampened Diwali festivities last weekend, Mumbaikars have to brace themselves for some more rain this weekend as cyclonic storm Maha that is brewing over the Arabian sea is set to intensify.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted that the severe Cyclone Maha (pronounced as M’maha)has moved north from Lakshadweep heading towards Oman with winds at 24 kmph, and thus would cause widespread rains or thunderstorms in the Vidarbha and Marathwada regions and indirectly trigger rains in Mumbai this weekend. The cyclone is later expected to move towards the west-northwest from the western central Arabian Sea as it is likely to intensify into a very severe cyclone.

The cyclone is predicted to cause strong winds gusting in the range of  155-185 kmph over the east-central and adjoining west-central Arabian Sea. The weatherman and the Indian Coast Guard has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea. The Indian coast has also informed of their preparations for the severe cyclone with 5 ships deployed along the coastline for relief operations and assistance for stranded fishermen and disaster response teams are on standby for rescue and relief operations.

Deputy Director General at the India Meteorological Department KS Hosalikar has also tweeted about the thunderstorm and the rains with gusty winds over Mumbai along with Raigad, Roha ad Pune

On the other hand, farmers in Maharashtra have rendered heavy losses due to the unseasonal rains caused by Cyclone Kyaar. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis took charge of the situation during a meeting the district collectors to discuss the current situation and work accordingly. "Maharashtra has witnessed unseasonal and unprecedented rains recently, due to which the farmers have suffered a huge loss across the state. I also held a meeting today with the district collectors and the officers of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to discuss this issue," Fadnavis said in an ANI report.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

mumbai rainsmumbai

Mumbai rains updates: Heavy rains lash the Maximum city

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK